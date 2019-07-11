Revenge Porn Can Be Outlawed Under The First Amendment

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Nonconsensual distribution of pornographic images — or “revenge pornography” — is not the type of expression the First Amendment was intended to protect, at least not where the subject is easily identifiable and there was a reasonably understood implication of privacy associated with the images. If someone wants to share truthful intimate details about their sex lives via excruciatingly detailed commentaries orally, written, or even drawn, that should likely pass muster from a legal perspective — though perhaps not a moral one; that’s a whole other equation — but the distribution of actual pornographic images or videos of another human being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS