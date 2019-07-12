Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Sullivan, Wachtell

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Piper Jaffray and Sandler O’Neill join forces in a $485 million merger, Cisco snaps up fiber optics company Acacia Communications for $2.6 billion, and Virgin Galactic merges with a special purpose acquisition company held by Social Capital and Hedosophia to create a $1.5 billion company. Sullivan, Wachtell Steer $485M Investment Banking Merger Investment banking firms Piper Jaffray and Sandler O’Neill said Tuesday that they will join forces in a $485 million merger steered by Sullivan & Cromwell and Wachtell Lipton. Piper Jaffray is represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell LLP tax team composed of partner...

