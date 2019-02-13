Cop Fights Social Networks' Bid To Duck Dallas Attack Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Dallas police officer who was injured in a July 2016 shooting that left five officers dead has urged a Texas federal court not to toss his lawsuit claiming that Twitter, Facebook and Google facilitated the incident by allowing terrorist groups to radicalize the shooter. Jesus Retana told the Northern District of Texas on Friday that he has submitted sufficient evidence to establish that the technology companies violated the U.S. Antiterrorism Act by knowingly providing terrorist groups like Hamas with accounts and support to use their sites as a tool to recruit members, raise money and spread propaganda, according to his...

