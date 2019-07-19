UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 3:23 PM BST) -- The last week has seen the owner of a Manchester skyscraper that needed repair sue several underwriters at Lloyd's, a prominent cryptocurrency trader drag a U.K. digital currency exchange into court and an executive for Honeywell sue HSBC Bank PLC. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Insurance Insurance Experts Ltd. v. Peter Jackaman and others U.K. insurance brokers Insurance Experts Ltd. sued Peter Jackaman, a former employee, and two other individuals on July 18 for breach of fiduciary duty. The broker is represented by Backhouse Solicitors Ltd. Jackaman is represented by Jarmans Solicitors. The case is Insurance Experts Ltd....

