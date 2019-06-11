Info-Sharing Protocol Takes Shape In Sprint, T-Mobile Case

Law360, New York (August 1, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Thursday that data belonging to AT&T, Comcast and other telecoms may be deemed "highly confidential" to shield it from in-house counsel representing Sprint and T-Mobile in their effort to complete a $56 billion merger over the objection of 14 states and Washington, D.C. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger made the ruling at a two-hour discovery conference. Although they are not parties to the suit by several state attorneys general challenging the tie-up, Comcast, AT&T and others have filed papers contending that the two mobile providers trying to merge don't need unfettered access to a range...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS