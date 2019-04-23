States Decry EPA's 'Attack' On Impartial Science At 1st Circ.

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Ten states and the District of Columbia joined a First Circuit fight to revive a lawsuit over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2017 "purge" of grant-funded scientists from the agency's advisory committees, calling the move on Friday "an attack against independent science." In an amicus brief supporting the Union of Concerned Scientists in its July appeal, the states decried then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's directive barring EPA grant recipients from providing "robust peer review and specialized scientific expertise" on a range of topics critical to the agency's mission to preserve health and the environment. The brief notes mounting support for the scientists from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS