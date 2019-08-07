State AGs Push Streamers To Curb Tobacco Imagery

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Attorneys General on Wednesday pushed leadership at top streaming services, including Amazon and Netflix, to make a greater effort to shield young viewers from depictions of tobacco use in their content. Pointing to a recent study charting an uptick in the use of tobacco products in middle school and high school students, a group of 43 state attorneys general said in letters to the nation’s top content providers that it was vitally important to adopt practices to prevent young viewers from being exposed to media containing depictions of tobacco use. “Given the recent significant rise in tobacco...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS