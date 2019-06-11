Comcast, AT&T Call Info Locks In Sprint-T-Mobile Too Narrow

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Comcast, AT&T and others urged a New York federal judge Wednesday to impose more stringent safeguards for their sensitive business information submitted in the state attorneys general case challenging T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint, arguing the protections currently proposed use a definition of confidential data that's "unusual and unreasonably narrow." The concern of the companies, which are third parties not involved in the deal and joined by Charter Communications Inc., Altice USA Inc. and Samsung, is in T-Mobile and Sprint Corp.'s proposed tweak to the protective order governing information disclosures and discovery in the merger challenge. Namely, they argue the proposal doesn't go...

