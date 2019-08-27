Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Litigation Over 'Public Charge' Rule Mounts With 6th Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Legal Aid Society on Tuesday joined the fight against the Trump administration's new rule that penalizes immigrants for relying on public benefits, lodging the sixth lawsuit in an onslaught of challenges against the policy.

More than 20 states and local governments, as well as several community groups, have already taken the administration to court in the wake of the regulation's release, challenging the policy on multiple grounds, including the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause and administrative law.

The 837-page final interim rule, issued earlier this month, says that anyone found likely to become a "public charge" — or somebody who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies