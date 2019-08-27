Litigation Over 'Public Charge' Rule Mounts With 6th Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Legal Aid Society on Tuesday joined the fight against the Trump administration's new rule that penalizes immigrants for relying on public benefits, lodging the sixth lawsuit in an onslaught of challenges against the policy. More than 20 states and local governments, as well as several community groups, have already taken the administration to court in the wake of the regulation's release, challenging the policy on multiple grounds, including the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause and administrative law. The 837-page final interim rule, issued earlier this month, says that anyone found likely to become a "public charge" — or somebody who...

