T-Mobile, Sprint Tell Court Merger Will Benefit All Americans

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and Sprint have fired back at the states challenging the telecom titans' tie-up, arguing that the merger will benefit all Americans, including rural communities and low-income consumers. The states "reject engineering and physics realities" and "fail to understand market realities," T-Mobile said Wednesday, "instead relying on a fantasy that competition between T-Mobile and Sprint alone is somehow critical in the 5G world. Plaintiffs are dwelling in the past while the rest of the world is building super highways." Consumers will benefit from the merger, T-Mobile argued in the preliminary statement that preceded its answer to the states' complaint. Sprint's answer...

