Evaluating Section 230 Liability In The Sharing Economy

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- In the last few years, the sharing economy has undergone rapid and profound growth, and with it has come a corresponding growth in legal challenges.[1] Courts have recently wrestled with matters arising from online activities on internet platforms such as Airbnb Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and StubHub Inc. These platforms have faced lawsuits related to their roles in allegedly wrongful conduct carried out by their users. Often at issue in these cases is a federal law intended to foster the internet’s development by insulating internet platforms from liability for statements or information published by their users: Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS