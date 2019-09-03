NCAA, Yahoo Denied Access To Hoops Corruption Evidence

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected bids by the NCAA and the parent company of Yahoo Sports to access proposed evidence from last year’s college basketball corruption trial that has the potential to break open NCAA infractions cases against a slew of other schools and parties. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected motions to intervene for the limited purpose of seeking access to proposed evidence and other documents from the October trial that ended with the convictions of three men who conspired to pay college basketball recruits and steered them to Adidas-sponsored schools, violating NCAA rules that prohibit payments to...

