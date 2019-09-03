Many Banks Beat Price-Fix Suit, For Now, But Several Remain

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday bounced more than a dozen major banks from a bond price-fixing lawsuit, but kept several others including Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, saying a "rare smoking gun" pointed to wrongdoing on the part of the financial giants. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff tossed claims against banking behemoths like Barclays Capital Inc., Credit Suisse and UBS, saying the investors who brought the suit hadn't adequately linked them to an alleged conspiracy among securities units of the world's largest financial institutions to fix bond prices for government-sponsored entities. But in the case of Deutsche Bank, Goldman...

