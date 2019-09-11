GAO Will Review Border Wall Land Seizure Plans

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office will investigate the Trump administration's plans to take private land to facilitate its southern border wall projects following a request from Senate Democrats, the lawmakers said Wednesday. The GAO will soon start work on a review of the administration’s efforts to use eminent domain to build a southern border wall, after determining the request was within its authority, according to a letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., which the Senate minority leader made public. “At the current time we anticipate that staff with the required skills will be available to initiate an engagement in about three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS