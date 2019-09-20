Comparing States' Preparations For An Economic Downturn

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Many states have learned lessons from the Great Recession of 2007-09 and are better prepared for the next economic downturn, according to findings by the National Association of State Budget Officers and other analysts. “Rainy day funds are growing as a share of state budgets,” said Kathryn Vesey White, director of budget processes for NASBO. “We see that as a positive sign.” With the longest economic expansion in U.S. history in its 11th year, concerns about a prospective downturn have increased. An August survey by the National Association of Business Economics found that 38% of economists expect a recession in 2020....

