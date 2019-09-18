States Don't Want Sprint-T-Mobile Trial Moved Up

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- States suing to block the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile have urged a New York federal court not to move the scheduled trial date up a week in order to avoid a potential conflict with the year-end holidays, saying it would hinder their preparation efforts. Sprint and T-Mobile sent a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger on Monday asking for clarification on the scheduled trial, which is slated to kick off Dec. 9 and run for two to three weeks. The companies said a third week will likely be needed and asked if the court intended to conduct the...

