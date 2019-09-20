HBO Must Face Workers' Claim $8M OT Deal Bred Retaliation

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- HBO can't shake a claims it punished production assistants who participated in collective and class action suits alleging the company cheated workers out of overtime pay and breaks, a New York federal judge has ruled, saying she is skeptical the workers can ultimately make their case. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon denied HBO's motion to dismiss the retaliation suit Thursday, saying the parking production assistants, or PPAs, provided enough facts to squeak past dismissal of their claims HBO lashed out against them for putting their names in the class and collective actions that resulted in an $8 million Fair Labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS