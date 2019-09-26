Trial Date For Sprint-T-Mobile Merger Challenge Won't Move

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge has refused to change the scheduled December trial dates for a challenge to the $56 billion Sprint-T-Mobile merger by a group of state attorneys general despite concerns from the telecom giants that the trial might run through the year-end holidays. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger's one-page order Wednesday dealt a blow to the companies' bid to move the trial date for the closely watched litigation, which is set to begin Dec. 9 and run for two to three weeks. Sprint and T-Mobile told the judge last week that a third week will likely be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS