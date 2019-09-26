What To Do When A Private Equity Firm Wants Your Business

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Private equity firms are in search of deals to deploy their $732 billion in capital, or dry powder, according to EY data from June. As they look to create proprietary deal flow, savvy firms are increasingly reaching out to successful business owners. It is likely then, if you own a successful privately held business, you may have received a call from a private equity firm telling you they have specifically targeted you and want to buy your business. They say now is a great time to sell. The price they offer seems reasonable. They tell you that they pay cash and...

