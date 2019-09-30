Deutsche Telekom Withholding Sprint-T-Mobile Info: States

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A group of states suing to block the planned $56 billion Sprint-T-Mobile merger told a New York federal court on Monday that T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom is improperly withholding thousands of pages of documents in the case. The states sent a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger requesting a hearing on the issue after they said Deutsche Telekom twice turned over batches of documents that had initially been flagged as privileged. The letter argues that the German telecom giant should now have to review every document it flagged and turn over anything else that may have been improperly...

