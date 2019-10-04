House Wants Voice In 9th Circ. Border Wall Funding Fight

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives asked to participate in oral arguments in November when the Ninth Circuit takes on lawsuits over the Trump administration's attempt to use $2.5 billion of defense funds to build a wall along the southern border. The House requested Friday that both sides of the dispute be given an additional five minutes so that the lawmaking body can argue why Congress has exclusive power to decide how federal funds can be spent and why military funding cannot be redirected to construct a border wall. "This litigation thus raises an issue of central significance to the House, given...

