Drug Cos. Float Deals Worth $50B To End Opioid Cases

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Major drug manufacturers and distributors — including Johnson & Johnson and McKesson — are proposing deals that could be worth a combined $50 billion to resolve large portions of nationwide litigation over pharmaceutical industry liability for the opioid crisis, a source with direct knowledge of the offers told Law360 on Wednesday. Drug manufacturers and distributors including McKesson Corp. and Johnson & Johnson are in talks to resolve parts of the opioid multidistrict litigation with settlements worth a combined $50 billion, a source told Law360 on Wednesday. (AP) The massive payout could cover cases filed by state attorneys general as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS