Broadcasters Want TV Deals Kept Sealed In NCAA Appeal

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Four TV networks including ESPN and TBS have asked the Ninth Circuit to keep the terms of their multibillion-dollar contracts with the NCAA confidential as the appeals court hears yet another landmark case over whether college athletes can earn money playing sports. In a brief motion to intervene filed Monday, ESPN, Fox Sports and Final Four broadcasters Turner and CBS said they were told earlier this month that the college players battling the NCAA over its restrictive pay caps plan to include sensitive details of their broadcasting agreements with the NCAA and its member conferences in their next brief, presumably to...

