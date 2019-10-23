Is There A Legal Standard Of Care For Legionnaires' Disease?

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Since it was first identified and named following the 1976 outbreak in Philadelphia, Legionnaires’ disease has quietly grown into a major health concern throughout the United States. In August 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, or NASEM, estimated that the number of actual cases may now be as high as 70,000 per year. With a mortality rate in some populations reaching 25%, and many survivors left with permanent disabilities, the number of associated personal injury cases has also burgeoned.[1] Along with these trends, public health professionals and courts alike have struggled to identify a standard of care for...

