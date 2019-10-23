EPA Must Act On Oil & Gas Ozone Emissions, Groups Say

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Health and environmental advocates said Wednesday they plan to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to impose ozone emission reductions on oil and gas drilling operations across parts of 15 states that cover nearly 90 million residents. The Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health said the EPA has failed to act on local plans to reduce ozone emissions in areas that don't meet Clean Air Act limits. The notice of intent to sue argues the EPA hasn't said whether local plans are adequate and has not stepped in when local areas miss the CAA's deadlines to...

