Law360's Tort Report: Personal Injury & Med Mal News In Brief

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT) -- A key GOP senator's efforts to block a bill that would let military service members sue the government for medical malpractice and an injury firm’s clash with a rival over alleged Google advertising shenanigans lead Law360's Weekly Tort Report, a roundup of recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Graham Blocking Military Med Mal Bill, Report Says A bipartisan bill has been making its way through Congress to provide a workaround to a U.S. Supreme Court precedent set nearly 70 years ago barring active-duty military service members from suing the federal government for medical...

