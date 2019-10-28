Tribe Opposes Law Firm's Bid To Undo Judge's Dismissal

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe blasted its former law firm's request that a California federal judge reconsider his dismissal of the firm's claim that the tribe refused to pay attorney fees for gambling compact negotiations, saying two cases the firm cites don't apply. The Quechan Tribe of Fort Yuma Indian Reservation on Friday opposed Williams & Cochrane LLP's request that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel revisit his Sept. 10 dismissal of the law firm's tortious breach of contract claim against the tribe, in the contentious case that included racketeering claims against the Quechan as well as rival firm Rosette LLP....

