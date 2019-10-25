Boustani Jury Hears Of Alleged Graft That Fueled $2B Fraud

Law360, New York (October 25, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the $2 billion fraud and kickback trial of Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani on Friday saw a trove of emails purportedly detailing tens of millions of dollars in bribes being paid to Mozambican government officials to secure a coastal surveillance contract for the Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder. Boustani, a 42-year-old Lebanese national, is accused of money laundering and conspiring to defraud investors in loans made by Credit Suisse and Russian bank VTB to Mozambican state-backed special purpose vehicles — Proindicus, EMATUM and MAM — to fund maritime projects. FBI agent Jonathan Polonitza took the witness stand late in the afternoon...

