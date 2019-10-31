NFL, NBA Player Unions File Amicus In NCAA 9th Circ. Suit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The player unions for the NFL and NBA want the Ninth Circuit to blow up the NCAA's restrictive caps on how much college athletes can be paid, telling the appeals court they fully support a group of athletes suing to destroy the slippery legal defense of "amateurism" once and for all. In an impassioned amicus curiae brief filed Wednesday, the National Football League Players Association and the National Basketball Players Association said their members have seen firsthand how the NCAA's caps on student-athlete payment leave college players ensnared in a broken system full of contradictions. They support a class of student-athletes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS