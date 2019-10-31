Roger Stone Trial Among 3 Worth Tracking Next Week

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- As the calendar turns to November, federal prosecutors across the country will be heading to court seeking convictions in three wildly different high-profile cases, ranging from charges that Roger Stone obstructed the Mueller investigation to claims a former Locke Lord LLP partner had a hand in a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency pyramid scheme. Here, Law360 offers a refresher on three important trials starting next week. Onetime Tuna Titan Accused of Rigging Prices On Monday, a San Francisco jury will be asked to weigh criminal price-fixing charges against Bumble Bee Foods' former CEO Christopher Lischewski, who stands accused of conspiring with top execs at...

