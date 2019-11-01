Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Latham, Debevoise

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, real estate investment trust Prologis acquires Liberty for $12.6 billion, Digital Realty and Interxion merge in an $8.4 billion deal, and Clayton Dubilier & Rice makes a $3.8 billion network security acquisition. Prologis’ $12.6B REIT Buy Prologis, led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, on Oct. 27, unveiled a $12.6 billion acquisition, including debt, of fellow real estate investment trust Liberty, advised by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, in a bid to deepen its presence in several states. The Wachtell team included tax partner Joshua M. Holmes and associate Liam N. Murphy. The Morgan Lewis team included...

