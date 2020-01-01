White Collar Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- In 2020, defense attorneys will have their eye on a number of cases and trends, including the potentially game-changing U.S. Supreme Court review of convictions stemming from the Bridgegate scandal, a racketeering case against traders at JPMorgan Chase and a continued focus on sanctions enforcement. Corruption and the Limits of Wire Fraud In the archetypal fraud, someone gets deceived out of valuable property. However, several recent cases have involved scenarios far removed from that setup, putting questions before the appeals courts about how far the fraud statutes reach. Harry Sandick of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP said the appeals keep...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS