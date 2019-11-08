Facebook Enters Uncharted Legal Waters With Spyware Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:22 PM EST) -- Facebook's new suit accusing an Israeli spyware company of compromising the phones of WhatsApp users includes a novel argument under federal anti-hacking law and presents a new wrinkle in the debate over government access to encrypted messages. The lawsuit, filed Oct. 29 in California federal court, alleges that the cybersurveillance firm NSO Group Technologies Ltd. used malware to infiltrate the phones of WhatsApp users, including human rights attorneys, diplomats and political dissidents. The suit claims NSO attackers, working on behalf of government clients, installed spy software that allowed them to read victims' WhatsApp messages merely by creating WhatsApp accounts and calling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS