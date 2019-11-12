Feds' Deal For Posting 3D-Printed Gun Plans Ruled Unlawful

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Washington state struck down as unlawful on Tuesday a Trump administration settlement last year that cleared the way for private groups to distribute online blueprints and instructions for manufacturing firearms with 3D printers. The summary judgment by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle found that the U.S. Department of State “simply abandoned” without explanation or justification earlier moves under the Obama administration to block the group Defense Distributed from publishing the files on the internet. Defense Distributed had been battling the government since 2012...

