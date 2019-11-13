Feds Rest In Case Of Alleged $2B Mozambican Loan Fraud

Law360, New York (November 13, 2019, 9:37 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors on Wednesday rested their monthlong case against Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani, who stands accused of conspiring to defraud investors in $2 billion worth of loans used to finance state-backed maritime projects in Mozambique. The government has alleged a complex scheme in which Boustani and others are said to have used over $200 million in project funds to bribe Mozambican government officials and pay kickbacks to Credit Suisse bankers to ensure loans from the Swiss lender and Russian bank VTB to state-owned entities that were intended to fund fishing, coastal surveillance and shipyard construction projects, which Privinvest...

