High Court's Pass On 1 SEC Case Offers Insight Into Another

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 3:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is on the proverbial ropes with the U.S. Supreme Court’s acceptance of certiorari in Liu v. SEC, calling into question the regulator's authority to seek disgorgement. But the court threw the SEC a lifeline, when, three days later, it effectively recognized the agency’s reach extended extraterritorially by denying certiorari in Scoville v. SEC. In so doing, the courts and litigants are now faced with separate tests for the SEC and private litigants with regard to the extraterritorial application of the antifraud provisions of the securities laws. Furthermore, with the court’s denial of certiorari in Scoville...

