Recently Reversed: How J&J, Avis & LG Toppled Big Verdicts

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 9:48 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson's escape from a $110 million verdict in Missouri and the overturning of a pair of federal fraud convictions in New York highlight this edition of Law360’s recurring look at recently reversed trial verdicts. J&J Notches Another Appellate Win in Mo. Talc Cases A Missouri appeals court on Oct. 15 vacated the $110 million verdict won by plaintiff Lois Slemp, who alleged J&J’s talc caused her ovarian cancer. It was the court’s fourth straight ruling that the 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California meant that the St. Louis trial court didn’t have...

