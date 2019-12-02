Boustani Acquitted In $2B Mozambique Loan Fraud Case

Law360, New York (December 2, 2019, 12:49 PM EST) -- A New York federal jury cleared Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani on Monday of conspiracy charges brought over an alleged fraud and kickback scheme involving $2 billion in Mozambican government-backed loans for maritime projects. Jurors told reporters that their acquittal of Jean Boustani, a Lebanese citizen working for Abu Dhabi-based Privinvest, came down to a lack of a connection between his actions and the Eastern District of New York. (AP) A Brooklyn jury of nine women and three men acquitted Boustani of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The roughly seven-week trial ended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS