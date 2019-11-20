Sprint, T-Mobile Don't Want DQ Bid To Delay Merger Trial

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- Sprint and T-Mobile told a New York federal court Tuesday that they share the Justice Department's concerns about Munger Tolles & Olson LLP representing the contingent of states suing to block their merger, but asked that the trial not be postponed even if the firm gets disqualified. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a letter earlier this month that it will ask the court to disqualify Munger Tolles attorney Glenn D. Pomerantz and the firm from representing the state attorneys general challenging the merger because of Pomerantz’s work for the federal government on a prior merger challenge involving T-Mobile. Munger Tolles...

