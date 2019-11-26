Breaking Down Elon Musk's 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Trial

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- Billionaire Elon Musk wants to take mankind to Mars, but next week, he'll be headed into court to defend calling one man a pedophile in a trial that will pit a veteran defamation lawyer against a younger hotshot who counts celebrity rappers and sports stars as clients. The trial in Los Angeles federal court will center on Tesla Inc. and SpaceX founder Musk's tweets and an email to a BuzzFeed reporter saying that a spelunker — who captured worldwide fame for helping rescue a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave last year — was a "pedo" and had a "child...

