Twitter, Facebook, YouTube Shake Suit In Dallas Shooting

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:27 PM EST) -- Twitter, Facebook and YouTube parent Google shook a lawsuit Thursday brought against them in Texas federal court by a Dallas police officer who alleged that the social media companies facilitated a July 2016 deadly police shooting by allowing terrorist groups to radicalize the shooter. U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle dismissed with prejudice Thursday the suit by Dallas police officer Jesus Retana and his husband, Andrew Moss. Judge Boyle saying the plaintiffs had failed to show a connection between the Palestinian group Hamas, which the U.S. government classifies as a terrorist organization, and the Dallas shooter, who killed five officers and...

