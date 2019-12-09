Sinclair Execs Must Face Suits Over Botched Tribune Deal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday rejected dismissal bids from two Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. directors facing derivative shareholder litigation over the company’s botched $3.9 billion merger with Tribune Media Co., ruling it’s unclear whether a special litigation committee was already looking into the shareholders’ qualms. In May, directors Martin R. Leader and Lawrence E. McCanna said the suits should be nixed because they’re members of the company’s special litigation committee and were investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties connected to the deal’s dissipation before the shareholders filed suit. But U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake on Monday said the timing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS