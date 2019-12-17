ERISA Class Claims Shifted To Defined Benefit Plans In 2019

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 3:38 PM EST) -- This article discusses significant cases that relate to Employee Retirement Income Security Act class actions and provides recommendations for proactive steps a plan sponsor should take to mitigate the risk of such litigation. Defined Contribution Plans Ninth Circuit Ruling Repaves Intersection of ERISA and Arbitration Law There has been a slew of cases where retirement plan participants have sued their employers for mismanaging their retirement plan under Section 502(a)(2) of ERISA. These claims generally assert that employers acting as plan administrators engage in self-dealing and/or other practices that violate ERISA’s fiduciary standards, such as imprudently selecting investment options and administrative services...

