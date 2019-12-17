Sacklers Withdrew $10B From Purdue, Bankruptcy Probe Says

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Sackler family, owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, withdrew $10.4 billion from the company since 2008 as the company faced rising scrutiny over its role in the opioid crisis, according to a report filed Monday in New York bankruptcy court. The money was directed to trusts and holding companies, as well as the family's legal expenses and travel and fringe benefits, according to a 350-page report compiled by consulting firm Alix Partners, retained by Purdue. The report also shows that from 1995 to 2007, the Sacklers withdrew $1.3 billion from Purdue. The withdrawals increased after Purdue resolved a criminal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS