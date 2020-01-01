3 Privacy Law Predictions For The New Year

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 11:56 AM EST) -- As 2019 draws to a close, and companies recover from the stress of preparing for California’s Consumer Privacy Act, one question keeps coming up: How can we have greater predictability in our management of privacy compliance? There have historically been two primary hurdles to overcome. First, as demonstrated by the CCPA, there is no end to new regulations. Second, enforcement priorities seem to constantly shift. The exercise of looking back over the past year and trying to predict the regulatory and enforcement landscape of the coming year can go only so far, especially when we know that new laws will inevitably...

