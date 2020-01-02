A Lower Bar To Prove Market Efficiency In Securities Cases

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- In securities fraud cases, plaintiffs often hire experts to conduct event studies to establish that a company’s stock traded in an efficient market. Experts generally rely on, and courts tend to require, the scientific standard of a 95% confidence level to determine that a price change in the company’s stock in response to firm-specific news is statistically significant and reliable evidence of market efficiency.[1] However, a number of recent court decisions across the country have reaffirmed that such a high confidence level is not appropriate in all instances of measuring stock price reactions, and is inconsistent with the preponderance of the...

