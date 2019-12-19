The Biggest Massachusetts Cases Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 10:05 AM EST) -- 2019 proved to be a landmark year for some major cases in Massachusetts courts, from first-of-their-kind prosecutions to an affirmative action decision that could wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court. Here are five cases and moments to remember from Boston’s final spin around the sun this decade. 'Varsity Blues' Brings the Red Carpet to Boston The nationwide college admissions scandal prosecutors have dubbed “Varsity Blues” provided numerous eventful days in 2019. In March, prosecutors unveiled charges against 50 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, Loughlin’s husband, famed designer Mossimo Giannulli, and former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP co-chair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS