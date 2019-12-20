Feds Assert 5G, Rural Needs Over AGs' T-Mobile/Sprint Row

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:03 PM EST) -- Federal regulators on Friday jumped into the trial over T-Mobile's bid to buy Sprint by defending their deals to permit the merger and warning that state enforcers' merger challenge wrongly elevates pricing concerns over the buildout of next-generation wireless, seemingly pitting rural needs against those of urban jurisdictions. In a statement of interest filed just as the state enforcer coalition bench trial begins to wrap up in New York federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission emphasized that only “a minority of states” are contesting the merger. The small number of states challenging the suit demonstrates that...

