Tribe Slams Law Firm's Bid To Win Breach Of Contract Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- The Quechan Tribe of Fort Yuma Indian Reservation has once again asked a California federal judge to deny its former law firm's bid to toss the tribe's breach of contract counterclaims in a long-running dispute over attorney fees for gambling compact negotiations. The tribe said Friday that Williams & Cochrane LLP's latest motion for judgment in its breach of contract suit demanding fee payment from the tribe mirrors a "nearly identical" motion to dismiss the counterclaims that the law firm filed more than a year ago and lost in the contentious case that included racketeering claims against the Quechan as well...

