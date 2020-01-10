2019 Trends In DOJ Health Care Enforcement

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Criminal health care enforcement in 2019 was in many ways a continuation of 2018, with opioid-related enforcement the clear top priority for the U.S. Department of Justice, in addition to having a sustained focus on prosecuting individuals and data-driven identification of health care fraud. This trend is reflected in statistics published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General in its most recent semiannual report to Congress.[1] There, the OIG reported an uptick in both the number of criminal actions brought in 2019 (809 vs. 764 in 2018[2]) and a significant increase in the expected investigative...

